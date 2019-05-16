A Guide To Summer Mosquito Domination: No Bites, All Glory

For those of us blessed with sensitive complexions, every moment spent outside during summertime poses a perilous run-in with our thin-skin's arch nemesis: the mosquito. If you find yourself annually plagued by the merciless bites of these evil insects, then you've come to the right place for itchy-welt relief — because we've strategized a shop guide to do absolute battle against them. To put it frankly: if mosquitos are White Walkers, we're MF Arya Stark.
Instead of seeking shelter indoors for the next few months, take back control of your summer skin by fending off bites with an army of the best bug-repellant products. Ahead we've rounded up the top-rated, skin-safe defenders that aren't strictly sprays and citronella candles (although those are strong protectors, too). Scroll on to stock up with 12 mosquito-dominating goods, from repellent plants to perfumes and even bracelets, that do almost as much damage as Valyrian steel. Not today.
