The Best Places To Travel Alone During The Holidays

Traveling alone is probably not the first thing you think of when you hear "vacation." But solo travel has had a renaissance in recent years, especially for women: It's a chance to sit in the driver's seat, flex your independence, experience a new place, and get to know yourself a bit better.
Plus, there are so many inspiring places with breathtaking sights, delicious food, and awe-inspiring views, that it's becoming more and more appealing to travel unaccompanied with a custom tailored itinerary in one hand and an HD iPhone camera in the other.
While the holidays are typically family-heavy events, there's no shame in taking a little you time to explore on your own. Think you’re ready to take the plunge? Ahead, we've rounded up 30 places ideal for traveling solo this holiday season.