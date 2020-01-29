The main objective of a sports bra is to contain and support your chest while you're completing a workout. I'm sure most of us have made the mistake of trying to wear a regular bra while doing some form of light exercise, thinking it wouldn't matter. Take it from personal experience, almost any activity you do could be made better by the real deal — whether it's an intense HIIT class, a light yoga session, or a quick cardio routine on the StairMaster.
Sometimes, though, you're looking for even more support. That's where padding comes in. You might think of it more as an option for regular bras, but when added to a sports bra, padding can give a little extra coverage. We've rounded up the very best ones for your next workout.
