ICYMI, Nordstrom Rack Is A Goldmine For Under-$25 Gifting

Karina Hoshikawa
Last Updated November 9, 2023, 10:29 PM
Finding the perfect gift while sticking to a budget is stressful — but it doesn’t have to be. That’s where Nordstrom Rack comes in. The site is already known as a hiding-in-plain-sight treasure trove among savvy shoppers, but if you have never purchased from the site before, consider this kismet — because we have 21 under-$25 gifts to peruse for your shopping enjoyment. 
There are many reasons to love the Rack; not many retailers have as extensive an array of designer fashion, beauty, home, and more under one virtual roof — and at scarily great prices, at that. Ahead of the holiday season, our trusty team of elves (aka expert shopping editors) have curated gifts for everyone on your list: The cozy homebody, the aspiring street style star, fitness lover, and more. And did we mention everything on our list is under $25? (Not that anyone except for you would know, TBQH.)
Keep scrolling to shop our favorite affordable gifts from brands like Calvin Klein, AllSaints, Vince Camuto, and more.
Best Nordstrom Rack Fashion Gifts

BCBG
Cat Eye Sunglasses
$19.97$58.00
Nordstrom Rack
Joseph A
Oversized Boxy Turtleneck
$24.97$78.00
Nordstrom Rack
T Tahari
Cable Stitch Turtleneck Sweater
$24.97$48.00
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack
Classic Solid Beret
$12.97
Nordstrom Rack
From cozy sweaters to statement sunnies, these fashion-forward gifts are sure to delight any giftee. And with brands like T Tahari, BCBG, AllSaints, and more, they're guaranteed to impress the bougiest friend on your list.

Shop Nordstrom Rack Fashion
Best Nordstrom Rack Beauty Gifts

Philosophy
Hands Of Hope Hand Cream Set Of Three
$15.97$24.00
Nordstrom Rack
Marc Jacobs
'daisy Dream' Fragrance Pen Spray
$19.97$34.00
Nordstrom Rack
Slip
Disco Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchie Set
$23.22$45.00
Nordstrom Rack
Origins
Mini Face Mask Set
$20.00
Nordstrom Rack
Fact: Beauty products make excellent stocking stuffers. Whether it's a trio of decadent hand creams for you, your mom, and your friend, or a quartet of silk scrunchies, 'tis the season for luxe beauty treasures at a non-luxe price.

Shop Nordstrom Rack Beauty
Best Nordstrom Rack Accessories Gifts

AllSaints
Heart Charm Huggie Earrings
$14.93$45.00
Nordstrom Rack
Madewell
Enamel Floral Signet Ring
$13.97
Nordstrom Rack
Vince Camuto
Colorblock Scarf
$12.97$38.00
Nordstrom Rack
Minnetonka
Sweater Knit Faux Fur Lined Mule
$19.97$49.95
Nordstrom Rack
What would outfits be without the accouterments that bring ensembles to the next level? Whether you top your look with an oversized scarf, whimsical pair of earrings, or faux shearling mules, these accessories are guaranteed winners.

Shop Nordstrom Rack Accessories
Best Nordstrom Rack Cozy Gifts

Mia
Cozi Slipper
$19.97$29.99
Nordstrom Rack
Calvin Klein
V-neck Racerback Bralette
$14.97$38.00
Nordstrom Rack
Flora Nikrooz
Lindsey Floral Long Sleeve Top & Pants Paj...
$24.97$68.00
Nordstrom Rack
In Bloom by Jonquil
Vienna Solid Lace Trim Satin Wrap Robe
$18.73$58.00
Nordstrom Rack
You can never go wrong with a gift that plays to our soft side — think comfortable slippers, vintage-inspired pajama sets, and bras you won't immediately want to take off after getting home. (Paired best with a cozy holiday movie, on the couch with mugs of cocoa.)

Shop Nordstrom Rack Loungewear
Best Nordstrom Rack Activewear Gifts

90 Degree by Reflex
Carbon Interlink Crossover Ankle Leggings
$22.97$78.00
Nordstrom Rack
Adidas
Club Tennis Skirt
$23.08$45.00
Nordstrom Rack
Z By Zella
Ribbed Seamless Longline Bralette
$14.97
Nordstrom Rack
Nike
Dri-fit Yoga Luxe Crop Tank
$19.78$55.00
Nordstrom Rack
Because you can never own too many pairs of leggings, right? We love this criss-cross waistband pair, which we can envision with a soft, supportive bralette from Zella (Nordstrom's ever-popular in-house brand of workout clothes). Elsewhere, stylish crop tops from Nike seamlessly go from the studio to the street.

Shop Nordstrom Rack Activewear
Best Nordstrom Rack Men's Gifts

Threads 4 Thought
Classic Pullover Hoodie
$24.97$59.00
Nordstrom Rack
Original Penguin
Leather Belt
$19.97$45.00
Nordstrom Rack
GUESS
Dare Eau De Toilette
$24.97$65.00
Nordstrom Rack
Saxx
Vibe Super Soft Slim Fit Boxer Briefs
$17.97$34.00
Nordstrom Rack
Don't forget the guy(s) on your list — dads, dad figures, husbands, boyfriends, brothers we can't stand but also can't live without. Sure, you could gift him another dress shirt...or you could opt for an elevated hoodie, new signature cologne, or wear-everyday belt in soft, buttery leather.

Shop Nordstrom Rack Men's Gifts
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

