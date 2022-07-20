5 Perfumes From The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Worth Smelling

Mercedes Viera
What better time of year to buy your new signature fragrance than during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale? None, in our most humble opinion. From fresh florals to gender-neutral colognes, there's a perfect perfume set for you, and it just so happens to come with a major discount during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. We suggest taking advantage of it, whether you're trying out a brand for the first time with a discovery set or restocking your ol' favorite. Nordstrom truly never lets you down with its on-sale perfume sets, whether it's for a gift for a friend or a from-you-to-you moment. Keep on scrolling to see our top picks of fragrance sets worth getting this Nordstrom Anniversary Sale season.
Jo Malone Cologne Collection Set $115 $87

Shop This
Jo Malone London
Cologne Collection Set
$87.00$115.00
Nordstrom
This discovery set by Jo Malone includes its most popular scents — English Pear & Freesia, Nectarine Blossom & Honey, Peony & Blush Suede, Mimosa & Cardamom, and Wood Sage & Sea Salt — that you can wear alone or combined to create a completely unique smell.
Replica Jazz Club Set $141 $95

Shop This
REPLICA
Jazz Club Set
$110.00$141.00
Nordstrom
If you're a fan of the R29-reader-favorite Replica scent and you want your space to smell just like you, this set, which includes a 1 oz. fragrance and full-size candle of the famous Jazz Club scent, is absolutely perfect for you.
Gucci Bloom Ambrosia di Fiori Eau de Parfum Intense Set $179 $105

Shop This
Gucci
Bloom Ambrosia Di Fiori Eau De Parfum Inte...
$105.00$179.00
Nordstrom
Prefer something more feminine and floral? Gucci's layered and intense version of its Bloom line, the Ambrosia di Fiori transports you to the garden of your dreams with notes of jasmine bud extract, tuberose, Rangoon creeper, Damask rose, and velvety orris.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Fragrance Discovery Set for Her $275 $220

Shop This
Maison Francis Kurkdjian
Fragrance Discovery Set For Her
$220.00$275.00
Nordstrom
Discover the wide range that Maison Francis Kurkdjian has to offer with these travel-size versions of its eight most popular fragrances. The set includes the Aqua Universalis Cologne, Aqua Celestia Cologne, Aqua Vitae Cologne, Amyris Femme, Gentle Fluidity Gold, Oud Satin Mood, and Baccarat Rouge 540 perfumes.
Chloé Eau de Parfum Set $167 $101.50

Shop This
Chloé
Eau De Parfum Set
$101.50$167.00
Nordstrom
Love the floral of Gucci but prefer a scent that's fresher and younger? This Chloé Eau de Parfum set includes the full-size perfume, the travel size, and the body lotion — all of it in the fresh and feminine notes of pink peony, freesia, lychee, magnolia flower, lily of the valley, and rose with a base of cedarwood, amber, and honey.
