Life in plastic? Not always so fantastic. No shade to the material that helped bring us things like, oh, airbags and rollerblades — but we’re in 2020 (cue obligatory collective screech) and that means we’re making moves to rely less on materials that harm Mama Earth in our daily lives. That includes sex toys. They go in us, for goddess sakes!
Not all plastics were created equal, and while there’s a wonderful number of medical-grade, hypoallergenic sex toys floating around the web, we’d like to make the case for beefing up your boudoir with non-plastic sex toys made of glass, stone, rope and more.
For one, they can serve as launching pad into new sexual experiences (Shibari rope play! Temperature play! Anal everything!). There’s also something pretty cool about the way something as simple as a crystal dildo can connect us to our collective sexual history; the very first dildos emerged tens of thousands of years ago and were initially classified as “Ice Age Batons” by some buttoned-up academics (bless them). Turns out, these ‘batons,’ with their sturdy, empowering material and phallic shape, just might have been at the heart of Stone Age WAP energy. In honor of our horny Ice Age ancestors, we’ve perused the internet for the best no-plastic sex toys, from crystal dildos to glass anal plugs; cotton handcuffs to spiky pinwheels galore.
