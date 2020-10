Captain Obvious here, coming to you live from 2020 with the news that loungewear is on the verge of completely taking over. Thanks to a growing consumer preference for comfy duds , the cozy category was on the rise even before our worlds got turned upside down in March. With nary an office commute in sight for many of us, the only clothes we want to don are of the soft, loose, and nap-ready variety . Thus, the all-encompassing category known as loungewear seems poised to gobble up more and more of our fashion dollars as life continues on its stay-at-home track.