These Are The Best Memes Of 2019 So Far

A sloth walks into a bar mansion in pursuit of love with an affable virgin, and a girl holding a tray of Fiji water bottles captivates a nation with her smoldering smize. Kanye West holds a Sunday Service on a hill at Coachella, and it looks a lot like Teletubbies. These are just a few of the best memes of the year, and it's only April, people!
What will be this year's Blue/Black vs. White/Gold Dress or Laurel vs. Yanny? It's too soon to tell. But I'm calling it now: 2019 shall be a great year for memes.
Ahead, some of the best so far.
