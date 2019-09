Yanny Or Laurel & The Dress: Why We'll Forever Experience The Same Debate On Social Media

The playful nature of Yanny-Laurel, combined with the fact that anyone can weigh in, regardless of what language you speak, where you live, or what your follower count is, turns it into a conversation that crosses all boundaries. Second only to emoji and GIFs, it's one of the rare examples of a social unifier. As much as Yanny-Laurel might haunt you in the deep recesses of your mind (how are people hearing Yanny?), the way the debate brings us together, even as it divides us, is probably a good thing. Social media can feel like a minefield — just look at all of the new policies and reporting tools popping up to fight hate speech and misinformation. This moment is one we can all disagree on, while laughing.