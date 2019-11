These Are The Best Memes Of 2019 So Far

bar

A sloth walks into amansion in pursuit of love with an affable virgin , and a girl holding a tray of Fiji water bottles captivates a nation with her smouldering smize . Kanye West holds a Sunday Service on a hill at Coachella, and it looks a lot like Teletubbies . Gen Z upsets an entire generation with the simple "ok boomer." These are just a few of the best memes of the year, and it's not even over yet, people!