Madewell’s Sale-On-Sale Is Extra (An Extra 30% Off, That Is)

What’s in Madewell’s secret sauce? The cool-but-casual retailer always seems to have our number with its selection of on-point denim; cozy-cute sweaters; wear-all-the-time shoes, and eye-catching handbags that don’t skimp on function. Whatever they’re using to spike their duds with universal appeal, it keeps us browsing the site — especially come sale time.
They’re pulling out the stops this time around, with a sale-on-sale that features many products bearing a “top rated” badge. With prices already slashed, the additional 30% (!) discount (with code “BESTNEWS”) makes many of these buys fall under the “no-brainer” category. Click through to see a selection of our faves — and know that there’s plenty more where they came from.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.