In the stretch of time between Black Friday and President's Day Weekend, we've found ourselves whirling around in a revolving door of deals and discounts that's had our carts overflowing and heads spinning. Sale season was good to us these past few months, and our credit cards have since been enjoying a well-deserved period of rest. But even if you've retreated into retail recovery, arms filled with your treasure of marked-down goods, there's a whole slew of deals out there just waiting for your attention — and all you need to do to access them is sign up.
The perks are practically hidden in plain sight, stacked up in the loyalty programs of your favorite retailers that just want to thank you for your support, so we've perused them all to pluck out the best benefits for your consideration. Most programs function as a point-per-dollar system so that the more you spend, the more points you get to redeem for different services and savings. And while certain offers like free shipping and early sale access are pretty universal, no two programs are alike, so you'll want to opt for one that aligns with your personal interests and shopping habits. For example, do secret designer sales make your heart skip a beat, or are you more of the complimentary sample type? Maybe you're both... and if so, there's a loyalty program for that. Are you interested in the added rewards of signing up for a new credit card, or would you rather keep things simple? Would you cough up the $$ for an annual fee to unlock bigger discounts, or are you only willing to hand over your email address? No matter which of these options speaks to you the most, there's a loyalty program for them all.
This is about more than the occasional freebie — it's about earning when you spend while getting a little love back from the brands you shop the most. So don't put those credit cards away just yet, because some of these offerings are so good, you won't need to wait until Prime Day to score your next big deal. Ahead, we've broken down some of the best loyalty programs from top fashion, beauty, and home retailers so you can get rewarded the next time you hit "add to cart." From Sephora to Amazon to Anthropologie and beyond, find the benefits and perks that suit your shopping style.
