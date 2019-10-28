Many of us have a love-hate relationship with the end of the year. While we have the holidays to look forward to, there's the change of seasons that fuels the hate side of it all. Maybe it's the bitter windchill, the lack of light past 5 p.m., or the onset of seasonal affective disorder that makes winter such a drag — or, more likely, it's all of the above. Toss dry skin into the mix, and yeah, you've got a frontrunner for worst time of the year.
To be fair, dry skin isn't restricted to cold months, as anyone who suffers from it year-round will be more than happy to tell you. But it does tend to worsen when the weather is chillier and blustery, and it's also harder to treat when you're fighting against the elements. That's why you need to arm yourself with the best heavy-duty body lotions, balms, oils, and even butters to tackle the problem from head-to-toe before spring rolls around.
Our top body lotion picks for cold weather season, ahead.
