Many of us have a love-hate relationship with the end of the year. While we have the holidays to look forward to, there's the change of seasons that fuels the hate side of it all. Maybe it's the bitter windchill, the lack of light past 5 p.m., or the onset of seasonal affective disorder that makes winter such a drag — or, more likely, it's all of the above. Toss dry skin into the mix, and yeah, you've got a frontrunner for worst time of the year.