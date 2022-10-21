You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here.
For those of us who are vertically challenged, finding clothing that fits just right on our tinier frames can be an uphill battle. Jeans and pants often take an extra trip to the tailor's to fit properly, and we're sadly all too used to having extra fabric bunching up at our elbows and wrists. The tricky thing is, not that many fashion brands actually offer a petite sizing range — so online shopping becomes this huge guessing game of whether something will drag on the floor, or worse, completely drown you.
Luckily for us shorties, Loft has a petite collection that consistently hits it out of the park. The pieces are timeless, understated and look very well-made – which perfectly fit in line with the brand's longstanding reputation as the go-to destination for polished workwear. You really see the difference in the details: a jacket where the shoulder seam hits just the right place, cropped sweaters that don't go well over the hips, and pants that don't require inches chopped off at the hem.
Ahead, we've browsed through Loft's massive petites clothes catalog to bring you 10 hidden gems that are well worth the investment for short folks.
A long, cuddly fleece coat is always a welcome addition to your fall and winter clothing lineup. You can dress up or look casual chic with this one, thanks to the versatile blue-grayish color, notched lapels and sleek silhouette.
Throw a sweater over this A-line skirt with some tights, and you've got yourself an effortlessly chic fall outfit.
We love the contrasting piping detail on this tweed jacket. The petite sizing means that the sleeves will hit right at the wrist, giving it the look of a tailor-made designer item.
A crisp striped shirt is the kind of wardrobe staple everyone needs. This relaxed fit tunic looks lovely with cropped jeans or leggings.
Cropped cardigans with high-waisted jeans or skirts is such a trendy combo. But for petite shoppers, it can be hard to find an option that actually hits above the hip line. This beautiful gradient number, made for shorter torsos, will be just the right fit.
Finally, those of us with smaller statures won't have to wear a midi dress as an ankle length piece. This dark floral beauty will actually hit at your mid calf – giving you plenty of room to show off your ankle boots.
A double-breasted jacket is such a great statement piece for fall and winter. The best part about this dark green petite-length number? You won't be drowning in it.
Western-style shirts are a very underrated styling piece: this one is just as utilitarian as a white button-up, but the button detailing and front patch collars give more personality.
These pants comes in a super flattering cut – given the drawstring elastic waist and cropped hem – and can be styled for both work and play.
Bundle up in this faux suede jacket in a delicious autumnal color – it will look absolutely killer with your dress and boots combo.
