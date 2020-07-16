If you're brush-averse (me) or simply love the feel and finish that more fluid formulas have to offer (also me!), then this is your beauty year — because liquid eyeshadows are having a major 2020 moment. (Don't worry powder palettes, we still got love for you.)
There's no denying that liquid shadows have a whole lot going on. Firstly, they're incredibly easy to apply and take all of a few seconds to blend across your lids. Secondly, no tools are required when using them (just a clean finger or two). Thirdly, they give off the most luminous dewy sheen that a powder could never match. We could go on, but we'll these dazzling makeup MVPs do the talking themselves. With seemingly every brand tossing their name in the liquid-shadow ring, we whittled it down to the eight absolute best (aka our personal favorites) ahead.
Click on to glaze your lids with everything from Glossier's Skywash to Stila's Shimmer & Glow.
