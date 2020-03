8 Lip Scrub Balms That’ll Revive & Smooth Your Lips

If you've ever swiped on some bold lipstick only to have it enhance every dry patch and crater you never knew existed on the surface of your lips, congrats — you've clicked on the right story! Whether it's the fickle weather or the fact that we're all spending more time at home , we've got all eyes on the recent uptick of lip balm scrub hybrids that exfoliate and moisturize chapped, dry lips in a matter of mess-free swipes.