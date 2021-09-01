51 Labor Day Clothing Sales For Saving $$$ On Fall Fashion

One of the greatest annual shopping traditions is now upon us: Labor Day weekend sales. And this year, there’s plenty to score from all-time fave retailers like Everlane and Nordstrom to specialty indie designers we love like Batsheva and Wray. We’re even seeing some brands slash prices up to a whopping 80% off! But, like with all too-good-to-be-true deals, this moment is fleeting. So before you pack up for your last summer weekend getaway, grab your credit card and treat yourself to some new fall layers or last-call swimsuits. Because once this Labor Day weekend wraps, we won’t be seeing massive price drops like these till Black Friday.
And be sure to bookmark this page because we’ll be updating this story frequently with all the best markdowns as they roll in — we’ve got 50+ sales and counting. Click on through for the best LDW fashion scores worth stocking up on for fall.
A Few Labor Day Clothing Sales Quick Links:
Nordstrom: Up to 74% off New Markdowns
Nordstrom Rack: Up to 70% off
FARM Rio: Up to 50% off
Girlfriend Collective: Up to 30% off select items and bundles
Everlane: Up to 60% off select styles
Verishop: "Secret Sale"; up to 80% off
Reformation: Up to 70% off
Coach Outlet: Up to 75% off Wardrobe Styles + extra 15% off with code EXTRA15
ASOS: 25% off sitewide
Express: Extra 50% Off for Up to 70% Off Clearance
Etsy: 20% off participating sellers
Saks Fifth Avenue: Up to 20% off select sale styles with the purchase of 3+ items
COS: 20% off $250; 30% off $350 on Women's Wear
BaubleBar: Extra 20% off sale pieces
Parade: 20% off $25 sitewide + free shipping (with code R2920 — exclusive to us!)
J.Crew: 40% off, plus up to 60% off sale items (& free shipping 9/6 – 9/7)
SSENSE: Up to 70% off select styles
adidas: 25% off, including Sale
