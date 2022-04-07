Kitsch Is Selling Scrunchies For Every Situation Life Throws At You

Scrunchie lovers unite! We all know how wonderful that feeling of relief that washes over your body after pulling your hair back or tying it up. If it’s a scorching hot day and the feeling of sweat-soaked tresses pressed on your neck makes your skin crawl, you reach for a scrunchie. If it’s time to wash the day's dirt off your face, you reach for a scrunchie. Unlike regular hair ties, they won't damage your hair or pull too tight — and they just look cute. Simply put, the humble piece of fabric-wrapped elastic is the unsung hero of the haircare world. While Kitsch stocks a variety of viral products (remember the heatless curlers all over TikTok?), it’s the company's wondrous assortment of scrunchies that caught our eyes. And these aren't just your everyday ponytail holders — there's a hair tie for every occasion, from glamorous scrunchies that elevate messy buns to ones designed to be gentle on sleeping hair. Oh, and there's even a collab with Bridgerton that is sure to be, in the words of a certain viscount, the object of your desires.
Satin Sleep Scrunchies, $8
The Hype: 4.9 out of 5 stars and 963 reviews at mykitsch.com
When it's time to get some ZZZ'z, no need to think twice about the best way to secure your locks. If they require tying up, the Satin Sleep Scrunchies from Kitsch are the perfect nighttime companion. As one reviewer put it, "They never pull or tug on my hair & are so gentle/delicate, but still hold my hair very well!" You can expect smooth comfort while knowing your hair is in good (silky) hands.
Brunch Scrunchie, $12
The Hype: 4.9 out of 5 stars and 978 reviews at mykitsch.com
Looking cute for brunch and still sleeping in? This hair tie is the secret. Let yesterday's 'do live another day with a scrunchie that makes even the most dry-shampooed hair look elegant. Reviewers are obsessed with some claiming, "It’s literally my new favorite hair accessory." Another reviewer loves how "fancy and dramatic" it looks.
Organic Cotton Knit Scrunchies (5 Pcs), $10
The Hype: 5 out of 5 stars and 1 review at mykitsch.com
These organic cotton knit scrunchies are the simple and slightly elevated version of a solid go-to everyday scrunchie. Not only are they gentler to the planet, but they are also the perfect creamy white color that'll go with just about everything. One reviewer "can't wait to gift these," and if you have someone in mind maybe you should too.
Towel Scrunchie (2 Pack), $18
The Hype: 4.9 out of 5 stars and 3083 reviews at mykitsch.com
Forget bulky towels or hair-pulling terrycloth turbans. This gentle scrunchie will be your new best friend, whether your hair is wet from a dip in the pool or a morning shower. They're made with ultra-absorbent microfiber and help dry out your hair without damaging it. One reviewer raves about the amazing capabilities of the towel scrunchie: " I love how big they are so they really absorb the water after a shower." They can even cut down on your blowdry time and help you get perfectly air-dried tresses faster.
Spiral Hair Ties 4 Pack, $5.99
The Hype: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 7,651 reviews at mykitsch.com
These hair ties may look odd but have legions of fans. They're the highest-rated item on Kitsch's website, solveing many problems in one. From customers claiming to "lose a lot less hair" since using them to fitness lovers explaining how "they don't hold the sweat/smell," they may get you to ditch regular hair elastics for good.
Bridgerton x Kitsch Satin Pillow Scrunchies, $18
The Hype: 5 out of 5 stars and 17 reviews at mykitsch.com
Want to feel like an elegant lady of the ton but don't actually want to don a Regency gown? Kitsch's Bridgerton-inspired satin pillow scrunchies exude all the romantic vibes with a lush floral pattern and swoon-worthy lavender hues. These large satin scrunchies have been essential in creating "no more frizz" for one customer while another writes that they are perfect for "bedtime and lounging around the house."
Satin Scarf Scrunchies (2 Pack), $12
The Hype: 4.9 out of 5 stars and 45 reviews at mykitsch.com
Reviewers are calling these lovely satin scarf scrunchies "the cutest hair Scrunchies ever", and we cannot agree more. Whether you want to add a bit of pizazz to an ordinary everyday look or you dress it up for a more elevated night, you can't go wrong with this beaut. It's like the ultimate two-in-one you didn't know you needed.
