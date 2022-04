Kitsch Is Selling Scrunchies For Every Situation Life Throws At You

Scrunchie lovers unite! We all know how wonderful that feeling of relief that washes over your body after pulling your hair back or tying it up. If it’s a scorching hot day and the feeling of sweat-soaked tresses pressed on your neck makes your skin crawl, you reach for a scrunchie. If it’s time to wash the day's dirt off your face, you reach for a scrunchie. Unlike regular hair ties, they won't damage your hair or pull too tight — and they just look cute. Simply put, the humble piece of fabric-wrapped elastic is the unsung hero of the haircare world . While Kitsch stocks a variety of viral products (remember the heatless curlers all over TikTok ?), it’s the company's wondrous assortment of scrunchies that caught our eyes. And these aren't just your everyday ponytail holders — there's a hair tie for every occasion, from glamorous scrunchies that elevate messy buns to ones designed to be gentle on sleeping hair. Oh, and there's even a collab with Bridgerton that is sure to be, in the words of a certain viscount, the object of your desires.