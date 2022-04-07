Kitsch Is Selling Scrunchies For Every Situation Life Throws At You



The Hype: 4.9 out of 5 stars and 963 reviews at mykitsch.com



When it's time to get some ZZZ'z, no need to think twice about the best way to secure your locks. If they require tying up, the Satin Sleep Scrunchies from Kitsch are the perfect nighttime companion. As one reviewer put it, "They never pull or tug on my hair & are so gentle/delicate, but still hold my hair very well!" You can expect smooth comfort while knowing your hair is in good (silky) hands.