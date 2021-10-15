13 Of The Best Jeans You Can Buy Online

While matching sweatsuits and soft leggings had their 15 minutes of fashion fame during life in lockdown, jeans — aka hard pants — are back, proving their sartorial resilience as a timeless closet staple. The classic garment is at the very the top of our shopping lists for the fall, and we’ve got our eyes out for the best jeans for women right now to upgrade our existing collections.
Of course, as far as denim is concerned, there are the heavy hitters (lookin’ at you, Levi’s) that are always a safe bet. But retailers like Everlane and Anthropologie have stepped up their game over the past few seasons, which means shoppers have more choice than ever before in the denim department. To help narrow down the search for the best pick of the bunch, we’ve sought the advice of shoppers who’ve doled out their stamps of approval in the form of stars and ratings. From a baggy Urban Outfitters pair with over 2k reviews to an under-$20 option that’s got shoppers racing to hit that "add to cart" button, we’ve rounded up 13 of the top-rated styles on the internet to get you closer to your perfect match.
For the busy bodies among us, this pair of mid-weight, ankle-skimming jeans were made to move as you move. They’ve got just enough stretch for everyday comfort while being structured enough to maintain their shape.
The Hype: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 385 reviews on ae.com
Best For: Mom jeans
What They're Saying: "saying i’m IN LOVE with these jeans is an understatement... i honestly feel these jeans were MADE for me personally . These jeans are so comfortable and such a good fit i would wear these everyday if i could . 100% love and the material is perfect i have bigger than thighs than other people so i usually find myself ripping a hole in my jeans , and with AE JEANS i never EVER had that problem again !!! i’d consider these 25/8 !!" – Mady, American Eagle reviewer
If what Gen-Z says is true, it’s time to invest in a pair of non-skinny jeans. Considering this baggy pair has got over 2k rave reviews, it’s safe to say they’ve got all the fixings to become your new go-to.
The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 2,176 reviews on urbanoutfitters.com
Best For: Baggy jeans
What They're Saying: "Amazing: these are the PERFECT baggy jeans, i’ve worn them a million times and would buy them in so many more colors if I could." – green m., Urban Outfitters reviewer
ICYMI: Abercrombie is having a moment. What’s more, they’ve got jeans inspired by the best shapes and silhouettes of the ‘90s — a real golden era for denim.
The Hype: 4.4 out of 5 stars and 612 reviews on abercrombie.com
Best For: Vintage-inspired style
What They're Saying: "When I tell you I have never had a pair of jeans fit me so perfectly, I'm not kidding. I have a smaller waist and wider hips, so it's usually a one or the other deal with jeans. Either they fit my legs/butt and are big in the waist, or they fit my waist and are too tight in the legs. When I tell you these are perfect, I'm not exaggerating. Loose enough to not suffocate, don't have to struggle to get them on, snug at all the right places, and the perfect length. I will be ordering them in every possible wash and style. I'll swear by these for years, I'm sure." – Camie, Abercrombie reviewer
High waist, wide legs, raw edge hems. What more could you ask for out of a classic pair of jeans, other than the $30 price tag to boot?
The Hype: 4.1 out of 5 stars and 178 reviews on hm.com
Best For: Wide leg
What They're Saying: "These jeans are everything. If you're having a hard time giving up your skinny jeans or on the fence about making the switch to the more wide leg looser fitting jeans that are now popular... these are for you. These are a great starting point -- both fit, style and price point wise. I have these and a few others in several colors and they look and fit absolutely great. Per usual with H&M, size up." – Anonymous, H&M reviewer
For the past five years, successful shoppers have cited Madewell's Perfect Vintage Jean as an unbeatable kind of denim find, so much so that the brand sells one every other minute. If you’ve got a shorter torso, this 1/2" mid-rise version of the style is the one for you.
The Hype: 4.4 out of 5 stars and 27 reviews on madewell.com
Best For: Mid rise
What They're Saying: "I have been WAITING for this!! i have a short torso and i am 5”1, so the perfect vintage never worked for me due to the high rise, even with the petite. Stovepipe used to be my favorite but now those are being made in higher rises:( the only option for a mid rise was a skinny, which i dont like, and cali demi. All i wanted was a straight leg option!! i hate how rises keep getting higher and higher, so thank you!!!." – SA89726, Madewell reviewer
For a trendy twist to your good ol’ high-waisted fit, consider this Good American option featuring very much of-the-minute slit front hems.
The Hype: 4 out of 5 stars and 46 reviews on goodamerican.com
Best For: On-trend style
What They're Saying: "Soooo In Love! I’m 5’9 with a bootie and these jeans are my new favorite. Actually the best pair of jeans I’ve ever owned. I will take great care of them and admire my body every time I put them in. Thanks for boosting my bootie & confidence to rock these jeans!" – Shanon A., Good American reviewer
When I say jeans, you say Levi’s. That’s the name of the game in the world of denim. So the only thing that beats a classic pair from the brand is a pair that’s got lots of good reviews to boot.
The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars and 152 reviews on levi.com
Best For: Bootcut
What They're Saying: "I love not having to constantly pull my jeans up like I need to do will all midrise jeans. Bootcut is also more flattering on my body type than skinnies or straight leg. The stretch is adequate to make the jeans form-fitting and not uncomfortable at the waist. Bought another pair!" – Chichi, Levi's reviewer
Gen-Z wins again! This wide-leg pair of jeans has over 250 reviews from customers raving about the fun of a flared fit.
The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars and 266 reviews on nordstrom.com
Best For: Flare
What They're Saying: "In love! My new favorite jeans. The petite fit perfectly and are so comfortable. I’ve become addicted to this brand. I wear them with booties and wedges." – SmillerinCA, Nordstrom reviewer
If you’re going for that casual-cool aesthetic that earned jeans their staple spot in closets across America, look no further than this $30 pair on Nordstrom Rack.
The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars and 489 reviews on nordstromrack.com
Best For: Boyfriend jeans
What They're Saying: "My new go to brand of jeans. Soft, stretchy jean material. Fit good in all the right places - no gap in back like many other brands of jeans. Fit right on the hips but not low. For me this is a new brand that I love that fits my body type. For anybody who is picky about how jeans fit try this brand." – NatA, Nordstrom Rack reviewer
Because there’s no way we’re letting go of our skinnies just yet. These subtly slouchy jeans feature a narrower leg shape that looks like a pair of skinny jeans without actually feeling like one.
The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 17 reviews on anthropologie.com
Best For: Skinny jeans
What They're Saying: "My favorite jeans! These are hands down the most comfortable jeans I've ever owned...more comfy than leggings! The midrise is not too high and not too low, just perfect. I now own 5 pairs of pilcro jeans and am obsessed! These look so cute with my Maeve bright green striped sweater!" – GillsieSD, Anthropologie reviewer
There are high-rise jeans, and then there are where-did-my-belly-button-go jeans, and this premium organic cotton pair by Everlane belongs to the latter category. That means denim that accentuates your true waist while lengthening your legs. No wonder they’ve racked up over 1k reviews from some very happy shoppers.
The Hype: 4.29 out of 5 stars and 1,029 reviews on everlane.com
Best For: Extra high-waist
What They're Saying: "I LOVE these. Please never stop making them. They are hands down the most comfortable and flattering jeans I've ever found." – amyenm, Everlane reviewer
Style stars, these novelty jeans from Free People’s We The Free collection were designed with you in mind, in the most literal way possible.
The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars and 133 reviews on freepeople.com
Best For: OTT jeans
What They're Saying: "Favorite Jeans Ever: I got these jeans in black and I get SO many compliments everytime I wear them. The stars on the butt are really [what] make these superior! They fit like a glove and are so comfortable. I love wearing them with heels or white sneakers. So adorable!! I would recommend these jeans for sure." – bridgetmcbride, Free People reviewer
As if the price wasn’t enticing enough, these jeans have got shoppers (more than 400 of them) waxing lyrical about the fit, the stretch, and the fabric. One customer was even compelled to write: “Why have I been buying expensive jeans?”
The Hype: 4.4 out of 5 stars and 488 reviews on walmart.com
Best For: Under-$20 style
What They're Saying: "Amazing fit. Literally the first pair of jeans I've found that fit in length, through the butt and thigh area, AND my waist. I love these jeans!" – AmyF, Walmart reviewer
