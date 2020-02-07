7 At-Home Waxing Kits For When You Want To Rip Your Hair Out

"At home waxing kits are effective, so long as you are using them properly," New York City-based dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD, tells Refinery29. "The biggest potential risk with hot waxes is that you can burn your fingers if they touch the heating device, or potentially cause a burn on the skin."
Luckily, the newest generation of at-home waxing kits are much safer and more user-friendly than previous iterations — and even come in innovative strips, beads, and pots designed specifically for your skin and hair type.
However, there are a couple things to keep in mind before adding a kit to cart. Waxing (at-home or otherwise) might not the best choice if you're currently on Accutane, or have used a product with retinol, AHAs, or BHAs within the past week, according to dermatologist Morgan Rabach, MD. It's also important to be mindful about after-care. "A hydrocortisone cream can do wonders for redness right after," Dr. Rabach says. "If you experience redness or swelling that lasts for three days, or any unusual discomfort, make an appointment with a board-certified dermatologist to look at the affected area."
However, there are a couple things to keep in mind before adding a kit to cart. Waxing (at-home or otherwise) might not the best choice if you're currently on Accutane, or have used a product with retinol, AHAs, or BHAs within the past week, according to dermatologist Morgan Rabach, MD. It's also important to be mindful about after-care. "A hydrocortisone cream can do wonders for redness right after," Dr. Rabach says. "If you experience redness or swelling that lasts for three days, or any unusual discomfort, make an appointment with a board-certified dermatologist to look at the affected area."
If you're ready to give things a go, we recommend checking out these seven waxing kits first.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.