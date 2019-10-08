The Wigs & Extensions Celebrity Hairstylists Actually Use

We can't be the only ones who saw Solange on the cover of When I Get Home and thought, I want her hair. The soft waves falling down her back ignited our celebrity hair envy, and it wasn't the first time. For years, we've lusted after all kinds of styles, from floor-grazing braids to mid-length lobs. But recently, we realized it's easy to get all the looks we love IRL, because the celebrity secret to amazing hair — which is not so secret, really — is weave. We're talking bundles and bundles of extensions.
Whether it's clip-in bangs or a full lace-front wig, celebrities aren't the ones going to the beauty supply store to buy hair. No, their trusted stylists do it for them. Lucky for us, those pros — including Kendall Dorsey, the man behind the hairstyles in Solange's visual album — told us exactly where they go to buy the best hair in the game.
Ready to do some shopping? Click ahead for the pros' favorite places to shop wigs and hair extensions.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.