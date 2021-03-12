These Are The Best Grammys Looks Of All Time

Style-wise, the Grammys stand out from the rest of the award shows. Whereas Hollywood’s finest like to play it safe at the Oscars and the Golden Globes, choosing pretty gowns and the occasional suit, those who attend music’s biggest night of the year rarely follow suit, with grandiose entrances and outfit changes a common occurrence. That’s how we ended up with such a wide array of daring looks from Grammys past, including J.Lo’s iconic Versace jungle gown, Cardi B’s Mugler oyster masterpiece, and Rihanna’s bubblegum pink Giambattista Valli meme dress.
With the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards airing on Sunday sans the extravagant red carpet we’ve grown accustomed to over the years, we thought we’d take a trip down memory lane. Ahead of Sunday night’s festivities, join in as we count off our all-time best-dressed looks from the days when red carpets didn’t take place primarily on Instagram.