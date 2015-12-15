30 Going-Out Bags That Aren't A Pain To Carry

When the weekend arrives, it's time to check all your little worries at the door. Whether you find R & R in a quiet cocktail bar or you prefer a less-pricey tab and danceable music at your local spot, a night out on the town is pretty much a must. And while you may have happily left the weight of your work responsibilities at the office — the literal weight of your cell phone, wallet, and five lipsticks (just in case!) is still holding you back.



That's why finding the right bag to keep hold of all your essentials is key. Since totes and other carryalls you use on a daily basis are too bulky for your paired-down necessities, we're looking at functional, weightless options as the way to go. Both cute and realistically portable (we're looking at you, flat clutches), the 30 cross-bodies, buckets, and yes, even too-cool fanny packs ahead are about to become your BFFs come Saturday night. It's officially time to get down — not feel weighed down.