The benefits don’t stop there. As Dr. Shah points out, lactic acid has humectant properties to help draw moisture into the skin. Combine this with other aspects of the star ingredient — moisturizing fatty acids, along with vitamins, minerals, and peptides that can potentially improve signs of aging, according to Dr. Shah — and you’ve got yourself a serious multitasker with nary a harsh acid or retinoid in sight. Greatest Of All Time? See why goat milk cleansers live up to the name, ahead.