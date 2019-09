Alternative "milks" are everywhere these days. If you can make a milk out of something, you can find it at your local Whole Foods : oats, cashews, macadamia nuts, even quinoa. But there's a sleeper hit on the milk front that you don't hear about nearly as often. Goat milk might not sound like something you want to pour into your coffee, but you should consider adding it to your skin-care routine , especially if you have sensitive skin.