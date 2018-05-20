Keratosis pilaris, a common condition that causes small bumps on the skin, is generally considered a harmless skin issue. But it certainly didn't feel that way at 11-years-old, when I was forced to field questions about whether or not the rashes on the back of my arms were "infectious."
I've had keratosis pilaris (KP) for as long as I can remember. Caused by a build up of keratin or dead skin cells, KP doesn't hurt or itch — it's just annoying. And in my teen years (and well into my college ones) I spent many nights buffing and scrubbing my arms in an vain attempt to get rid of them.
Clearly that method didn't work because here I am years later typing this out with cluster of KP still hanging out on the back of my arms. Luckily, I've finally found a cocktail that helps minimize the appearance of the bumps: True Botanicals' Resurfacing Body Mask.
"The solution is really 90% exfoliating and 10% hydration," says Neal Schultz, M.D., a dermatologist in NYC and founder of the line Beauty Rx. True Botanical's mask (followed by a lightweight body oil) does the job thanks to a gentle formula full of exfoliating lactic acid and soothing green tea.
Even if you don't have KP (in which case, lucky you), a little chemical exfoliation is a welcome addition to any body care routine, especially since this mask is so easy to use. Slather a few pumps all over dry skin and sit tight for 5 to 15 minutes before hopping in the shower to wash it off. Follow up with your favorite moisturizer or body oil and you're good to go.
While I can't say this totally eradicates my KP, it has evened out the texture of my skin to the point where I can run my hands down the backs of my arms and not grimace at the touch of each bump. Sure, I'm no longer in middle school facing a mob of mean kids, but any little bit helps, right?
