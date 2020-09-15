10 Genius Desks You Can Fold Up & Tuck Away (When You’re Off The WFH Clock)

Having a home office space is more important than ever. But, it requires one pivotal thing that many cramped city apartment dwellings usually lack: extra space. Instead of relegating yourself to a body-achey future of sitting cross-legged on the bed while hunched over your laptop during work hours, opt for a more space-optimizing AND body-supportive solution. Say hello to the folding desk, a WFH must-have that's supportive when you need it and easy to conceal when you don't. (Alexa, play "Make it Work" by Neyo.)
We scoured the internet for stylish-yet-utilitarian workspaces constructed to fit seamlessly inside a lineup of tiny nooks, crannies, and corners. There are desks designed to fold out of a wall mount, single laptop tables, and even picturesque MCM-style writing desks that you'd never guess can be moved from room to room. Click on through to discover the small-space-friendly folding desks that will set you up to work like a boss — and then fold up out of the way when you're off the clock.
