11 Things I Didn’t Buy On Etsy So You Can

The contingency of genius-weirdos that derive true pleasure from combing all 12 pages of an Etsy search for “flat mule” are a rare breed. But when I do find that perfect mule and it’s only $36 including shipping?! Rapture at last. To be fair, I'm freelance and have a lot of time on my hands, and clicking “next page” releases tiny puffs of relaxing brain stuff (it’s science). But if you’re busier than me or just don’t know where to start, you’re in luck, because I also love sharing.