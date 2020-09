These Are The Best Emmys Looks Of All Time

The 72nd annual Emmy Awards are two days away, and while Sunday’s occasion would normally mean television’s finest together in one room — more specifically, the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles — this year, the first big award show of the season will look a little different. For starters, Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the Emmys from a stage surrounded by empty seats. Meanwhile, winners will have videographers dispatched to their homes to ensure that every speech results in “unique ‘on screen’ moments,” according to Variety . As for the Emmys red carpet , well, only time will tell.