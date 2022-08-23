Dip Your Toes Back Into Fall Fashion With These Cropped Blazers

Raise your hands if you're tired of the humid heat and excited for outerwear season. Cool-weather dressing, we're yearning for your return. However, hold up. Put back your jean jacket. Unfortunately, we still have a couple more months to go. That's why, instead of fully fledged fall jackets and coats, dive into the trend of cropped blazers. The shorter version of your beloved oversize blazer is the perfect way to balance hot days with breezy nights, and it's the buzziest transitional piece at the moment.
Since the playful outerwear emerged as a fall 2022 fashion trend after brands like Miu Miu, Etro, and LaQuan Smith sent the look down the runway, we've compiled a list of options for you to add to your own wardrobe. Below, you'll find a wide range of everyday styles, from a cropped faux leather black blazer to a chic crocodile print to a crisp white version. We've even added a few glamorous Barbiecore-inspired ones for our trendiest readers.
Elevated Everyday Styles
Barbiecore-Inspired Ones
Chic & Classy Versions
