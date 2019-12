19 Out-Of-The-Ordinary Gifts From The Web’s Most Interesting Shop

We took a dive into The Grommet's innovative selection of new products crafted by local makers and small businesses (aka "modern-day inventors") to locate the most gift-worthy goods . And, as a site that prides itself on spending "thousands of hours searching for unique finds," the resulting haul did not disappoint. Scroll ahead to hit the wow-factor jackpot this holiday season with gifts that really are out of the ordinary — from a pot of ASMR-style therapy dough to a sleeping-bag suit and even a tiny rubbing-alcohol powered firepit.