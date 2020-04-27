Cream Bronzer Is The Key To Faking A Sun-Kissed Glow

The newest bronzers to hit the market for pre-summer 2020 have texture in common: Instead of dry, matte powders, the newest innovations are silky, blendable creams, like a highlighter-meets-bronzer hybrid that leaves the most natural glow on your cheeks, nose, hairline, and eyelids. From Kosas to Fenty Beauty, all the trendiest beauty brands have a take on the cream bronzer, ahead.