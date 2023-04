The 20 Best Clear Bags For Stadiums (& Everyday Use)

It’s time to enjoy spring concerts and baseball games again, but there are some game rules we have to follow before we get to them. Several years ago, many venues, especially stadiums, updated their policies to require that any bags brought along must be clear so that the contents inside can be easily seen by security. This created a frenzy of last-minute Amazon purchases and an overall flood of PVC plastic bags on the market. Thanks to the demand, there are actually a lot of cute clear stadium bags that we can choose from now. They’re so cute and trendy that you can even wear them outside of concerts.