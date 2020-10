We've been patiently awaiting the moment to arrive when we could recreate Evans' perfectly executed autumn vibe again, and it's finally here. To kick things off, we rounded up the best classic cable-knits to fisherman sweaters and even a few borrowed-from-the-boys styles (here's lookin' at you, Chris!). We'd be hard-pressed to find something more soothing than swaddling our adult selves in a chunky knit, it's fashion's equivalent of a warm embrace — and, considering the fact that this is still 2020, anything that can safely replace actual hugs right now is welcomed. So, whether you're settling right back into that good ol' couch crevice or braving the dropping degrees in the world beyond, consider this Chris-Evans-inspired list as your ultimate style guide to cozily dressing for the occasion.