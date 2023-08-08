Boho Dresses Are Back For Fall — Here Are The Elevated Styles To Shop Now

ADVERTISEMENT
The boho-chic trend is back for fall, and its carefree, free-flowing silhouette is soon to be a favorite dress style for the cooler months. Patterned styles in gemstone shades nestle perfectly within the autumn fashion aesthetic, where they can be paired with ankle boots, sneakers, and jean jackets. Plus, all the layering options make boho dresses a fun piece to have in rotation.
Where bohemian dresses were once meant to be laid-back earthy silhouettes in midi lengths, now the style has evolved into stunning minis and maxis. We've curated a selection of styles that are suitable for fall weddings, work events, spontaneous vacays, date nights, and more. Click ahead to find the 18 best boho dresses from reader-favorite brands like Free People, Anthropologie, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Ulla Johnson.
