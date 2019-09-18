Choosing a nail polish color says a lot about what you're into at the moment, which is why we often gravitate toward seasonal colors like soothing sage green, moody burgundy, or earthy terracotta.
Still, as great as that burnt orange looks with a pair of vintage jeans and a plaid blazer, there's nothing that emotes quite like a classic black manicure. Not to mention, from a fashion perspective, it goes with everything in your closet.
Whether you're looking to DIY a chic, patent-leather mani/pedi, or you want to know the best shade of inky gel to ask for at the salon, we tapped seasoned nail pros to help us compiled the best options. Find your foolproof guide to fall's most wearable dark nail polish, ahead.
