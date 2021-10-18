Black Friday Is Sooner Than You Think — Here’s What You Need To Know

The holidays get earlier every year. But while we may hotly debate when it's ok to start blasting Mariah Carey's Christmas hits, there's one part of the season we're glad to see arrive in October: Black Friday shopping.
With expected shipping delays projected to be just as bad as last year, we're already thinking about getting our holiday shopping done early. Accordingly, this year's flurry of sales that have already hit the ground running, and we wanted to give you a head's up on what to expect in the next 30+ days. We're here to deliver everything you need to know and more to have a successful and discount-savvy Black Friday 2021. Read on below for a one-and-done comprehensive guide to the best Black Friday deals — from Walmart's October savings event to last-minute Lululemon deals — happening now and beyond. And, of course, keep checking back for more as the real OG shopping holiday inches closer.
What is Black Friday?
Black Friday pops up on our calendars the day after Thanksgiving (this year November 26) — but, it has since transformed into a mega shopping holiday that starts as early as October and fizzles out in the first week of December along with its sales event sister, Cyber Monday. In 2020, we saw bestselling Lululemon leggings up to 40% off, price-slashed buzzworthy sex toys, mattresses deals, new daily Amazon specials, and more rare scores. Look out for our extensive coverage in the next 30 days as we continue to scour the internet for the internet's best Black Friday discounts.
When do Black Friday deals start?
The games have already begun over at Walmart and Chewy. Right now you can score $100 off Dyson, 53% off VANKYO projectors, $20 off Ninja air fryers, 46% off Peter Thomas Roth products, and tons of deals on women's fashion at Walmart's early deals event. Or, head to Chewy for up to 40% off beds, furniture, apparel, and more. However, the best of the best discounts often arrive when the week of Thanksgiving (November 24), travel through Cyber Monday (November 29), and continue on throughout the rest of the week.
What are the best Black Friday deals?
Check back later for more updates and info on all Black Friday 2021's best deals happening this November!
