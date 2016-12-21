The 56 Best Beauty Products Launched In 2016 — According To The Pros

The year 2016 has been a roller coaster. We've had our highs, and we've definitely had our crushing lows. But on the beauty side of things, it's pretty hard to deny that this has been a year to remember. Boys broke boundaries, hijab-clad women made strides in mainstream cosmetics, and natural hair rocked runways. Oh, and we tried scores of innovative new products that ascended the ranks to holy-grail status.
Every year around this time, we call upon editors, makeup artists, and hairstylists to look back on all the products that launched in the past 12 months and pick their favorites. We're talking serums that changed our skin, highlighters that carved cheekbones, and lipsticks that made our confidence soar. Here, we present the best products from 2016 — and there are a ton — according to the pros.
Every year around this time, we call upon editors, makeup artists, and hairstylists to look back on all the products that launched in the past 12 months and pick their favorites. We're talking serums that changed our skin, highlighters that carved cheekbones, and lipsticks that made our confidence soar. Here, we present the best products from 2016 — and there are a ton — according to the pros.