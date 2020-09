Amazon Is A Treasure Trove For Small-Space Furniture Scores

The days of physically traipsing through staged showrooms to pick out preassembled home pieces that you then wait weeks or even months to be delivered have been replaced by fast and affordable virtual convenience. Amazon hasn't just transformed the ease with which we're able to shop everything from beauty to tech and wellness essentials at the push of an add-to-cart button, the mega-retailer has also created an online furniture warehouse with extensively reviewed stock running the gamut of styles and price points.