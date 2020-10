Amazon's two-day Prime extravaganza is a peak time for shoppers to score deals on an exorbitant lineup, spanning everything from home gifts to beauty essentials and tech gadgets . With stay-at-home orders extended and the temperatures dropping, buying items that can help streamline our new all-purpose inside setups is top of mind. And a solid place to start is with a sale on smart-home goods like Alexa. Since she's not exactly a small purchase — even when she is on sale — we're digging into all the need-to-know-info on Amazon's legendary assistant to find out if she's worth it. Below, find everything from an overview of the devices to a sampling of reviewer real-talk and, most importantly, the bargains you can bag on your very own Alexa starting now and continuing on through Prime Day. Scroll on to study up and set those clocks for the mornings of October 13 and 14 when those daily deals are set to drop.