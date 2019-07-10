These Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals Should NOT Be Missed

Amazon is not your traditional beauty boutique. You can't swatch a lipstick (or 15) on your wrist, get a free eye cream on your birthday, or spot Rihanna hosting a birthday party for Fenty Beauty. And yet, Amazon has become one of the top cosmetics retailers. Fast shipping and killer sales likely have something to do with the fact that, as of last year, the digital powerhouse reportedly controlled a whopping 36% of the U.S. cosmetics market, according to Bloomberg.
Yep, your go-to website for a new eco-friendly lunchbox or phone screen protector has also been racking up sales for some of your favorite beauty products. With mass market favorites like L'Oréal, novel finds like Aztec Secret, and luxury items like Dior, it's a drugstore-meets-department store-meets local beauty boutique that's hard to beat.
Just in time for Prime Day (July 15th and 16th), we're giving you a preview of the makeup products from Amazon that will be impressively discounted for the two day sale. The best part could be the speedy shipping, because with picks this good, you won't be able to wait more than two days.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.