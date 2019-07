These Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals Should NOT Be Missed

Amazon is not your traditional beauty boutique. You can't swatch a lipstick (or 15) on your wrist, get a free eye cream on your birthday, or spot Rihanna hosting a birthday party for Fenty Beauty . And yet, Amazon has become one of the top cosmetics retailers. Fast shipping and killer sales likely have something to do with the fact that, as of last year, the digital powerhouse reportedly controlled a whopping 36% of the U.S. cosmetics market, according to Bloomberg