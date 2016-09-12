We love experimenting with the latest makeup and nail trends — from the wild to the demure. However, with so many cool looks and interesting techniques to master, it's sometimes easy to forget the basics. After all, on some days it's best to forgo the trends and opt for a simple flick of liner, a flattering lip color, and a simple manicure — the bedrocks of a beauty routine.
However, even the basics take a little mastery, so we've rounded up a few helpful guides. You'll find the must-see, must-memorize cheat sheets for expertly applied makeup around the internet below. Still mastering that perfectly even cat-eye? Not quite sure why your manicures come out looking a little off? Not sure how to strobe? Fret not — every makeup infographic you'll ever need for the basics, plus our own nail guide to start you off, right this way.
1. How To Actually Give Yourself A Great Manicure
2. A Contouring Cheat Sheet For Everyone
3. Not Into Contouring? Here's Your Quick Guide To Strobing...
4. A Step-By-Step Guide To Bolder Brows
5. The Everyday Smoky Eye
6. 6 Steps To A Perfect Cat-Eye
7. The 9-Step Guide To Everlasting Lipstick
