The 5 Fall Nail-Color Trends You Need To Know Now

In-demand nail artists know what the biggest manicure trends for each season are going to be long before the rest of us. How? Well, they're the ones who create them. At Fashion Week, on the red carpet, and on editorial shoots, they pick out the colors for models and celebs.
That makes manicurists the people to talk to about what's cool — before it's actually cool. For help sorting through the countless nail-polish options for fall, we tapped Brittni Rae. She's on the roster at L.A.'s coolest (and only) all-nail agency — Nailing Hollywood — and is one of the top up-and-comers in the field. To wit: She’s Demi Lovato’s go-to nail artist and has worked with celebs like Miley Cyrus, the ladies of Haim, Rose Byrne, and many more.
Ahead, she's spilling the five trends that are going to be everywhere this season. Click through to shop them all.
