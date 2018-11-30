The New Launches Our Beauty Editors Tried & Loved In November

While you thought the worst of your beauty struggles were over when summer melted into fall — bye humidity, melting makeup, and chlorine-damaged hair — your focus shifts to new concerns once winter hits. We're talking about the dry skin, dull strands, and chapped lips that spring up on you as the temperature drops. That's why, as the weather changes, you'll be rearranging your beauty cabinet to prioritize products that address the skin-ravaging, hair-frizzing effects of the season.
But between planning for holiday festivities and doing your last-minute gift shopping, there's little time for a self-indulgent Sephora scroll or a YouTube marathon. So, you'll need another way to discover the newness coming to the beauty aisle. And that's why you have us. As limited-edition winter collections and seasonal products have launched over the past month, we've tried all the hottest innovations to hit the market. Ahead, the skin-care, hair, and makeup products that left a lasting impression on our editors.
