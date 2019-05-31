We know spring is supposed to be the season for refreshing, but there's just something about summer that makes us want to break free from the typical routine and start anew. Whether that's taking up a hobby like bike riding or finally getting bangs, the start of vacation season brings with it an exciting energy.
We want to feel that same excitement when it comes to our beauty regimen. That's why we're switching out our rich, warm fragrances for something fresh, grabbing lip gloss over lipstick, and forgoing the blowdryer for a more effortless styling routine. The summer mood is all about keeping things light and easy.
With that in mind, we've been testing out a few new launches to see which ones fit into our low-key vibe. Ahead, our favorite products from the month of May that we'll surely keep stocked well into the summer.
