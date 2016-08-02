The Products International Beauty Bloggers Swear By

It's no secret that YouTube vloggers are rapidly becoming the biggest influencers of the beauty world. They're being tapped to partner with major beauty brands, selling out products within 24 hours, and transforming how millennials view and interact with makeup. So, yeah, they've got pull, and we're transfixed.
If you follow us, you're probably already familiar with the stateside stars. Now it's time to meet the international bloggers with global influence. We had them dish on their beauty routines and can't-live-without products — because what better way is there to get to know someone than to raid their vanity?
From the Middle East to Australia, here are the beauty vloggers and brands to know across the world.
