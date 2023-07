Picture it: You're wearing the most stunning low-back top or slinky dress... and your bra is sticking out. You try to shimmy the band down throughout the night, causing more annoyance and discomfort than anything else. But there must be a solution, right? While boob tape and self-adhesive bras are popular options, they might not offer enough support (or, in the case of boob tape, feel like a DIY project you have to complete before leaving the house).offers a third option that seems so simple, yet so clever, we're both delighted and wondering why no one has thought of it yet. Simply put, the brand designs bra bands that are meant to be seen — and actually enhance your look rather than detract from it.