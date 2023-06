I Tried The “Dry Gloss” Manicure & It’s Giving Quiet Luxury

The genius of the Bare Hands kit is that it's just as much a treat for your nails as it is for the cuticles – which really seals the deal for the manicured, salon-fresh look we're going for. (Plus, anything involving cuticle clippers or nippers should really be left to licensed nail techs, anyway.) Instead, the glass file gently exfoliates any rogue bits of skin that are ready to slough off, and the curved edges easily contour to the edges of your nail to push back cuticles, too. (BTW, you can clean the glass file with mild soap and warm water, and with proper care, it'll last you a year even with weekly use.) Lastly, I took the cuticle pen and lightly brushed a thin layer of oil onto the beds of my nails before rubbing them in. The result was gleaming and utterly gorgeous — my natural nails truly had never looked nor felt better.