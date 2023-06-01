I Tried The “Dry Gloss” Manicure & It’s Giving Quiet Luxury

Nail trends have become so ubiquitous nowadays that I almost have a gut reaction to ignore them at this point; naturally, when I heard about the “dry gloss manicure,” I was already like ‘thank u next.’ However, I was inspired by my coworkers to give it a go. I appreciate giving my nails a break and going au natural, and the dry gloss manicure, which involves using a glass file and oil to buff and polish the nails and cuticles, appealed to my inner minimalist Virgo. As the name suggests, the "dry gloss" concept is rooted in revealing a healthy, natural sheen and clean appearance not with a glossy top coat, but with proper care to the natural nail itself. Intrigued, I took the plunge, and in no time at all, a kit from San Francisco-based nail care brand Bare Hands arrived on my doorstep.
I’ve been on a lengthen and strengthen journey with my natural nails lately since they’ve always been brittle and tended to break easily. (The only way I have ever managed to grow them out is by doing gel manis, which obviously make them more resilient for an extended period of time.) However, as I’ve been taking a mini break from gel, I’ve been trying everything I can to rehab my natural nails. Some past faves have been the Hard As Hoof nail cream from Amazon, as well as a brief stint of nail slugging after TikTok influenced me to try the trend. Both were great for their own reasons, but I still didn’t love where my nails were at, looks-wise. With the help of the Bare Hands kit, I was optimistic that I could restore my dull, weak nails to a healthier state of being.
I won’t be coy here and tease my thoughts till the very end of this review: I am utterly obsessed. The results blew me away — and that does not happen very often. Bare Hands' Dry Gloss Manicure Kit consisted of only a few essential tools: Two wooden carrot sticks, a half-moon-shaped glass file tool, and a twist-up cuticle pen filled with citrus-infused oil. (An unscented option is also available.) Everything came encased in a chic faux leather pouch, and there was a tiny card inside with a QR code that linked to video tutorials on how to use the kit. There were no devices to plug in, no regimen of nail care products — only a physical file and nourishing oil. It was all very low-fi in a way that very much appealed to my Earth Angel soul.
Here’s how it works: First, make sure any polish (regular or otherwise) is removed and nails are clean and dry. Start by taking the gritty end of the glass file and gently but firmly buff each nail in small, circular motions, starting from the base all the way to the top. Here’s the part where I advise you to learn from my mistakes and not wear black clothing during this process because you will get nail dust everywhere. I should also add that this is a slow, intentional process, so feel free to pop on a podcast or episode of Ted Lasso while you pamper your nails. Little by little, you’ll notice that not only is the surface of your nail buffed and smoothed to perfection, but any bits of scraggly cuticle are gone. No hangnails here.
The genius of the Bare Hands kit is that it's just as much a treat for your nails as it is for the cuticles – which really seals the deal for the manicured, salon-fresh look we're going for. (Plus, anything involving cuticle clippers or nippers should really be left to licensed nail techs, anyway.) Instead, the glass file gently exfoliates any rogue bits of skin that are ready to slough off, and the curved edges easily contour to the edges of your nail to push back cuticles, too. (BTW, you can clean the glass file with mild soap and warm water, and with proper care, it'll last you a year even with weekly use.) Lastly, I took the cuticle pen and lightly brushed a thin layer of oil onto the beds of my nails before rubbing them in. The result was gleaming and utterly gorgeous — my natural nails truly had never looked nor felt better.
The finished result (which for both hands, took me around 30 minutes) is honestly so pretty on its own. It’s very much giving quiet luxury meets the clean girl aesthetic. However, if you want to add some color, you are in for a goddamn treat because your polish will glide on so evenly and beautifully now that your nail surface is free of any ridges. The kit retails for $42, which is not chump change by any means; however, if you're used to investing in salon manicures on any sort of regular basis, it's one that will be well worth the investment, IMHO.
