The lyrics “I’m a Barbie girl, in the Barbie world” have never felt more true. Between the inescapable hot pink trend and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie as the titular character, Mattel’s favorite doll is everywhere (not that we’re complaining). That extends to the shelves (and websites) of some of our favorite brands and retailers, with a new Barbie fashion collaboration dropping seemingly every week this summer.
From outfits inspired by Barbie to childlike baubles, a big jewelry trend this year, as well as designer and streetwear takes on the Barbiecore trend, there is a myriad of collaborations available to shop now, no matter your aesthetic. In fact, there are so many, they can be hard to keep track of, which is why we’ve rounded them all up in this convenient list, ahead of the film’s theatrical release, which promises to be a red carpet event in its own right.
Ahead, discover some of the Barbie collections we can’t wait to shop.
If you want to recreate the outfits seen on screen, the Barbie x Zara collection features pieces inspired by the film. Think: Robbie's pink gingham dress, striped swimsuit, and Western look (yes, there is an option for Ken, too), as well as playful pieces that will make you feel like you’re dressing up as your childhood dolls. The line even includes beauty products and homeware items.
Part of a series of exclusive, pop culture-forward collabs happening all summer long at Bloomingdale’s, the first launch includes Barbie-inspired women’s and girl’s clothing from the retailer’s private label Aqua. Expect dresses, baby tees, and cropped blazers in classic Barbie pink and blue hues, as well as a selection of cutesy accessories like heart-shaped crystal bags.
Anyone who’s played with a Barbie knows that one of the most fun things to do with the doll is change its shoes — even if you end up losing a few along the way. Now, you can channel your fave Barbie footwear with a limited-edition collection from Aldo, which goes all-in on the Barbiecore and Y2K trends. The line features 19 pieces, ranging from transparent heels and handbags to bedazzled sneakers and eye-raising platforms.
The most high-end collaboration on this list, the Barbie x Balmain capsule collection first debuted in January 2022, but it was so popular (duh), it's making a comeback just in time for the movie. With select pieces available at Neiman Marcus for a limited time, the collection features Barbiecore versions of Balmain trademarks, including the monogram print and glam accessories that would fit right into a scene in the film.
If you’re on the pro-Crocs side of TikTok, you’ll love the brand’s contribution to the onslaught of Barbie collaborations. Choose between a bright pink pair of the classic rubber clogs with embellished soles or a Barbiecore black-and-pink version of the platform clog — or, treat yourself, and opt for both. Of course, you’ll also have your pick of Barbie-themed charms as well. At the time of publishing, the shoes seem to be sold out pretty much everywhere, so keep an eye out for restocks — and act fast if you spot them.
Wardrobe staples get the Barbie treatment in the Barbie x Gap collaboration. Find pink-ified versions of some of the brand's classic apparel, from denim jackets to tank tops and baseball hats, plus fun options for the children and pets in your life.
Barbie can’t travel without cute luggage, obviously. (Need proof? See Robbie's adorable airport look during the press tour for the film.) Shay Mitchell’s Béis is here to help. The Béis x Barbie The Movie collab features the brand’s most loved pieces, including the TikTok-fave Mini Weekender and Carry-On Roller with a new glossy finish in that covetable Barbie pink hue. Prices range from $48 to $328.
If your shoe preferences are a little less Barbie-arched-foot and more about flat-foot comfort (cue: Hari Nef scream), the new Superga collaboration is for you. The collection includes four styles: two pairs of white sneakers with different Barbie movie-related prints, pink denim sneakers with the Barbie logo, and a pair of sky-high platform sneakers.
For its second collaboration with Barbie, jewelry brand Kendra Scott incorporated convertible necklaces in gold and silver, earrings with pink stones, and more, with prices ranging from $60 to $130. Additionally, for every purchase of the Barbie x Kendra Scott Emilie Stud Earrings, the brand is donating 20 percent to the Barbie Dream Gap Project, which aims to empower girls and shape them into leaders.
We all saw — and went wild for — the Barbie set photos of Robbie and Ryan Gosling in neon roller skates. So, naturally, it’s our turn to rock the look. The Barbie x Impala Skate collab includes highlighter yellow roller skates and matching protective pads. Not much of a skater yourself? No worries: The collection also includes a three-pack of Barbie-branded socks.
Or if you live and breathe Barbie, then you’re going to want to sleep Barbie, too. Enter MeUndies’ collaboration, which adorns the brand’s ultra-plush underwear, loungewear, socks, and accessories in a limited-edition Barbie print (illustrations of disco balls, rainbows, palm trees, and more on a blue background). Prices range from $8 to $58.
Step into Barbie's dream closet with Primark's Barbie collection. Featuring an array of summer clothing — including '80s-inspired neon one-piece swimsuit reminiscent of Barbie's roller-skating bodysuit and logo shirts — the line will have you beach-ready in no time. Barbie pink pajamas and on-theme accessories (think a reversible bucket hat and faux-fur makeup bag) are also available as part of the collaboration.
Carry a piece of Barbie with you every day thanks to the Barbie x Kipling collection. Whether you prefer a backpack, shoulder bag, waist bag, or something slung across your body, there’s something for you — in all of its Barbie pink glory, of course.
If Barbie wore a watch, it would definitely be from this special-edition Fossil collection. Not only will you find timepieces — such as a gold-tone flower-shaped clock ring and a rectangular watch with an embellished leather band — you can also shop the brand's leather goods and Barbie-inspired jewelry.
