Sometimes, a product has so much hype that you just know it's going to sell out — before it even officially launches. Such is the case with the latest category launch for AYR (short for All Year Round), a brand that we've already come to love for its well-fit denim and lasting outerwear. Remember this duster coat that's sold out time and time (and time!) again? We remember it well (because we snagged one and it's still getting good mileage), and if the brand's other pieces are any indication, the latest drop is sure to be just as trusty.
Without further ado, AYR will be making its first foray into knits and tees later this month, starting with a tee and a tanktop in beautiful Peruvian cotton. Let's be real, you can never have too many simple tees or tanks — and we're seriously betting that AYR's won't disappoint. The first two styles set to launch include the Supercool, a cap-sleeve tee in white and faded black ($65), and the Fizz, a sleeveless pocket tee (also in white and faded black, $55).
Both styles will be available at AYR's L.A. pop-up first, as well as online, but you can already sign up for the wait list here.But, get this: In the first hour, the wait list had over 250 entries, and by the end of the first day AYR had over 600 people signed up. It’s only been a few days (the wait list launched on Tuesday), and it's already almost double what AYR bought for these styles. See? They're a hit before they've even hit.
These pieces officially launch on February 26, so click ahead to add your name to the list and shop some similar styles in the meantime.