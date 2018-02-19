Without further ado, AYR will be making its first foray into knits and tees later this month, starting with a tee and a tanktop in beautiful Peruvian cotton. Let's be real, you can never have too many simple tees or tanks — and we're seriously betting that AYR's won't disappoint. The first two styles set to launch include the Supercool, a cap-sleeve tee in white and faded black ($65), and the Fizz, a sleeveless pocket tee (also in white and faded black, $55).