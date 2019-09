Sometimes, a product has so much hype that you just know it's going to sell out — before it even officially launches. Such is the case with the latest category launch for AYR (short for All Year Round), a brand that we've already come to love for its well-fit denim and lasting outerwear. Remember this duster coat that's sold out time and time (and time!) again? We remember it well (because we snagged one and it's still getting good mileage), and if the brand's other pieces are any indication, the latest drop is sure to be just as trusty.